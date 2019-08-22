Meinbutus tasks Sylva, Keyamo on Koko-Lagos road, Warri, Burutu ports

…Akpabio, Sylva’s appointments,masterstroke for N-Delta devt— Loyibo

…As Ochei congratulates Amaechi, Keyamo, Adebayo

By Emma Amaize& Perez Brisibe

WARRI—A Niger Delta Group, Meinbutus Federated Communities, Warri Kingdom, Delta State, has called on Minister of Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, and Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Festus Keyamo, to facilitate, as a matter of urgency, the completion of the Koko-Lagos Road and revival of Warri and Burutu ports in the state.

Also, traditional Prime Minister of Tuomo Kingdom in Delta and Bayelsa states, Chief Mike Loyibo, has described the appointments of former governors Godswill Akpabio and Sylva as a masterstroke for development of Niger Delta.

Similarly, an All Progressives Congress, APC, leader in Delta State, Victor Ochei, has congratulated Chibuike Amaechi on his reappointment and subsequent inauguration, as Minister of Transportation.

In a congratulatory letter, Ochei, a former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, described Amaechi’s return to the Transportation ministry as an eloquent attestation to his landmark achievements during his first tenure.

He observed that “President Buhari’s stance on retaining Amaechi at the Transportation ministry, stemmed from his impressive antecedent, replete with copious demonstration of sterling adroitness, unalloyed patriotism and selflessness.

He also congratulated Kayamo and Otunba Richard Adebayo, who is Minister of Trade, Industries and Investments.

Meanwhile, Meinbutus Federated Communities in a statement by the Amanana-Owei, King-Jerry Prebor, congratulating the two ministers on their inauguration, said: “You both differed from other politicians in your approach to the development of Niger Delta and toed your lines, which had paid off.

“You now have the opportunity of making the difference. We, the people of Meinbutus, have faith in your abilities to turn things around and use your elevated positions to bring about the needed development of the Niger Delta region.

“The Olu of Warri recently visited the President on the issue of Koko-Lagos roads and revival of the ports and other things, we are in support of the stand of the Olu of Warri and we now have the opportunity through the two of you to actualise them. You can be the heroes of the Niger Delta if both of you decide to change the story and earn yourselves world recognition,” the group said.

Meanwhile, Chief Loyibo while applauding the appointments of the former governors, also commended President Buhari for the reappointment of Amaechi and Abubakar Malami as Minister of Transport and Attorney-General of the Federation, describing them as Nigerians who have contributed immensely in the next level agenda of the president.

He said: “On behalf of the people of Niger Delta and the Ijaw nation in particular, I will like to commend Mr. President on the appointment of Sylva, Akpabio and Keyamo as Minister of State for Petroleum, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and Minister of State for Niger Delta.

“In our quest for the development of Niger Delta, we believe this is a masterstroke for development of the region, which has been bedeviled with years of underdevelopment by previous administration.”

