Meet the women ministers in Buhari’s cabinet

On 9:12 pmIn Newsby

While Nigerians are still basking in the euphoria of the release of the new ministers by President Muhammadu Buhari, the list is definitely not juicy enough without having a glimpse of the women ministers.

Women Ministers from the left: Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sa’adiya Umar Farouk; Minister of State Industry, Trade and Investment  Amb Maryam Y. Katagum; Minister of State Transportation, Sen Gbemisola Saraki; Minister of State Environment, Sharon Ikeazor; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed; Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen and the Minister of State Federal Capital Territory, Ramatu Tijjani during the swearing-in of the SGF and Ministers as Members of the Federal Executive Council at the State House, Abuja/. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida.

