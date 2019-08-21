Meet the women ministers in Buhari’s cabinet

While Nigerians are still basking in the euphoria of the release of the new ministers by President Muhammadu Buhari, the list is definitely not juicy enough without having a glimpse of the women ministers.

Women Ministers from the left: Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sa’adiya Umar Farouk; Minister of State Industry, Trade and Investment Amb Maryam Y. Katagum; Minister of State Transportation, Sen Gbemisola Saraki; Minister of State Environment, Sharon Ikeazor; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed; Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen and the Minister of State Federal Capital Territory, Ramatu Tijjani during the swearing-in of the SGF and Ministers as Members of the Federal Executive Council at the State House, Abuja/. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida.

