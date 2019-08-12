Medical trip: El-Zakzaky, wife depart Abuja for India 6pm

By Luminous Jannamike

Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, are set to travel to India for medical treatment by 6pm on Monday.

The duo had arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Monday morning in readiness for the trip.

The Chairman, Free El-Zakzaky Campaign Committee of IMN, Abdulrahman Abubakar, confirmed this development to Vanguard.

“The Sheikh and his wife arrived Abuja this (Monday) morning. They would be departing for India around 6pm this evening,” he said.

Asked if IMN complied with the fresh conditions by Kaduna State Government on El-Zakzaky’s medical trip to India, Abubakar replied: “Is Governor El-rufai the court? Is he the one detaining the Sheikh and his wife? We do not regard his conditions as important.”

He, however, promised to release detailed information about El-Zakzaky’s trip to india in a press statement.

The medical trip by the El-Zakzakys followed the order of the Kaduna State High Court which granted them leave to undergo treatment at an Indian hospital of their choice.

This followed an application by El-Zakzaky’s counsel and human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN), to allow them to travel for treatment as a result of their deteriorating health condition.

Justice Darius Khobo, thereafter, granted the leave on August 5, adding that the IMN leader and his wife would be accompanied abroad by officials of the Kaduna State Government.

Their trial is expected to resume as soon as they return from the trip.