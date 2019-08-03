Mayorkun delivers superb performance in Akure at Ariya Repete quarterfinals

By Ayo Onikoyi

Fresh off the release of his chart-topping single titled “True”, Mayorkun showed just why he is considered the fastest rising artist in the Nigerian music scene with his performance at the quarterfinal of Ariya Repete 2019.

The singer with the slight frame but huge personality delivered a show-stopping performance as he got everyone off their seats.

Mayorkun has made huge strides since his early days in the music industry. He has grown in stature and confidence and his stagecraft and impeccable singing talents were all on display as he graced the Ariya Repete stage.

Akure residents were clearly thrilled to have the talented singer in their midst and Mayorkun certainly did not disappoint the hundreds of music lovers who turned out en-masse to witness the Ariya Repete quarter-final.

The 24 contestants who also performed on the night didn’t disappoint as they brought their A-game and delivered memorable performances. The decision to select 15 contestants across the 3 categories was a tough one

The night also featured guest performances by fuji maestro and crowned king of Bonsue fuji, Adewale Ayuba, as well as Juju veteran Dele Taiwo.

Vanguard