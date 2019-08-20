Breaking News
Translate

Masari plans big for Katsina economy

On 7:54 amIn Newsby

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has promised to boost the state economy and create wealth for the citizens by investing heavily in agriculture.

Katsina, kidnappers, Masari
Masari

Masari who made the promise on Monday in Katsina while fielding questions from journalists said that government intended to achieve these by supporting famers with implements and fertiliser at subsidised rates.

“To boost the agricultural activities, the government already procured enough fertiliser for distribution to the farmers in the state.

“The fertilizer was procured very early and sold to the farmers at affordable prices.

2020 budget to be passed before December — Senate President(Opens in a new browser tab)

“The government had also completed arrangements to provide support to the state farmers through the introduction of modern farming techniques,” he said.

The governor disclosed that his administration had rehabilitated Daberam dam in Daura Local Givernment, Masabil Dam in Ingawa, Ruwan Sanyi dam in Malumfaschi and Tafoki dam in Faskari Local Government to boost irrigation activities.

“These sort of efforts by the state government will continue in our present tenure and will include support to dry season farming and new programmes in collaboration with financial institutions and other relevant agencies.”(NAN)

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.