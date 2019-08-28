Many injured as hoodlums attack Ogun community, order residents to vacate

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Several residents of Araromi Orita Community in Ado-Odo Ota Local Government, Ogun State, suffered various degrees of injuries when hoodlums stormed the community and ordered residents to vacate.

Vanguard gathered that the hoodlums molested several women in the community while youths that stood to ask questions were inflicted with injuries.

Residents told Vanguard that the persistent attacks by the hoodlums has caused panic in the community, leaving many with the option to hide whenever they arrive.

It was learned that the last attack on the community was last Saturday, with several women harassed and molested by the hoodlums said to be land grabbers.

A community leader, Chief Rasheed Olaleye, lamented that they asked them to leave their ancestral land.

He said: “It was like a war when these suspected hoodlums stormed our village, asking residents to vacate the village on the ground that the land belong to them. Our women were molested, while most of our youth were beaten blue and black”.

The Balogun of Araromi, Chief Babatunde Adegbite, said that the village has no land dispute case with anybody, saying, I was shocked when the hoodlums stormed our community in a broad daylight with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons demanding that we leave.

The Onibudo of Ibudo Ayetoro, Oba Adewunmi Adeniji, a neighbouring community, urged the state government to intervene before the matter resulted to bloody clashes.

“The situation was bad when I saw the hoodlums with cutlass and other dangerous weapons.

“I don’t think every matter needed to be resolved with conflict, because in the process anything can happen.

“We are begging the state government to quickly come to our aid before the matter goes out of hands. This is because we share boundaries with one another,” he said.

