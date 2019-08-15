gratuity

By Ike Uchechukwu

Calabar—A 26-year-old man, Mr. Joseph Odey, yesterday, threatened to take his life if Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River failed to offset his father’s gratuity without further delay.

Odey, who carried out a one man protest at the Governor’s Office on Leopard Road, said life was no longer worth living as his family’s suffering was driving him into depression.

Joseph, who told Vanguard that his late father, Mr. Anthony Odey, died months to his retirement, said he served the state for 32 years and died in active service as the principal of Government Secondary School, Ebo, Yala Local Government Area of the state.

His words: “I am at the Governor’s Office to bring his attention to the non-payment of my late father’s benefits and gratuity, after he had put in 32 years of faithful service to the state and died as a school principal a few months before he was due for retirement.

“The weight, pain and suffering of my family is getting out of hand, and I am becoming more depressed seeing my family suffer on a daily basis.

“I am the first son and first child; I can’t bear to watch my siblings and mother suffer. From the blue paper, the money is N13 million.”

@vanguardngrnews

Vanguard