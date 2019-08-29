Man City to play Preston, Man U meet Rochdale in Carabao Cup third round draw

Holders Manchester City will travel to Preston in the Carabao Cup third round while Manchester United host League One side Rochdale.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Carabao Cup third-round draw took place after Everton’s second-round tie against Lincoln City on Wednesday, which saw the the toffees overcome a spirited Lincoln side 4-2 to advance.
Leicester defeated Newcastle 4-2 on penalties to also go through after the match had ended 1-1 at the end of regulation time.
Bournemouth also went through after a 3-0 penalty shootout with the match ending goalless at the end of regulation time.
Liverpool were drawn away against MK Dons and Southampton will visit South coast rivals, Portsmouth.
Last year’s finalists, Chelsea will play Grimsby or Macclesfield while Tottenham play League Two’s Colchester United and Arsenal host Nottingham Forest.
The ties will be played the week beginning 23 September.
Draw in full
Wolves v Reading
Oxford United v West Ham
Watford v Swansea City
Brighton v Aston Villa
Sheffield United v Sunderland
Colchester United v Tottenham
Portsmouth v Southampton
Burton v Bournemouth
Preston v Manchester City
MK Dons v Liverpool
Manchester United v Rochdale
Luton v Leicester
Chelsea v Grimsby/Macclesfield
Sheffield Wednesday v Everton
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
Crawley Town v Stoke City. (NAN)