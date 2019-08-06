Man attacks police officers with stones, bottles

A 28-year-old driver, Ibrahim Olarenwaju, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates Court in Lagos state for allegedly assaulting some policemen with stones and bottles.

Olarenwaju, who lives in Mushin area of Lagos state, was charged with conspiracy, breach of peace, obstructing policemen on duty and being involved in an unlawful assembly.

The defendant allegedly committed the offences on July 29 at Dakobiri in Mushin; the prosecutor, Insp. Aondohemba Koti, told the court on Tuesday.

He said that the defendant and others yet-to-be-apprehended conducted themselves in a manner that could have caused a breach of peace.

Koti said that they obstructed and attacked some policemen who are performing their lawful duties.

“The defendant and others unlawfully assembled in a disorderly manner and attacked the residents of Dakobiri community and dispossessed them of their valuables.

“When the police stormed the scene, the defendant started throwing stones and bottles at them.

“The police pursued them, the defendant was arrested while others escaped,” the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 41, 168, 117 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 177 prescribes three years’ jail term for obstructing police officer in the discharge of his duties while Section 411 attracts two years for conspiracy.

Following the defendant’s plea of not guilty; the magistrate, Mrs M. O. Tanimola, released him on bail of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Tanimola said that the surety must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The court fixed further hearing for Sept.9. (NAN)

Vanguard