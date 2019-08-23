Malnutrition: Nasarawa registers 3,295, treats 2,637 children

By Bashir Bello & David Odama

…As CISLAC decries rising cases in Kastina

LAFIA—NASARAWA State Primary Health Care Development Agency, NSPHCDA, yesterday, said it had registered no fewer than 3,295 children in the community based management of acute malnutrition, MAM, programme and treated about 2,637 of malnutrition since its inception in 2018.

This came as Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, decried increasing cases of malnutrition in Katsina State, saying Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey, MICS, put stunting in the state for year 2017 at 35 per cent while Oxford Policy Management, OPM, on nutritional smart survey put stunting in 58.0 per cent in 2018 respectively.

Executive Chairman of NSPHCDA, Dr. Mohammed Adis, while speaking with journalists in Lafia, said community-based management of acute malnutrition was rolled out in the three local governments of Akwanga, Keffi and Lafia with five health facilities per council designated as outpatient therapeutic programme in the state.

The chairman, who said contrary to insinuations that 20 children had died as a result of non availability and administration of expired RF95 or RF100 supplement supplied by UNICEF, said: “We have record of distribution of the supplement to our various centres and the expired supplement have been mopped up for destruction using existing set out policy on ground.

The insinuations that malnourished children were rejected in various hospitals across the state as a result of non availability of the supplement should be discarded and disregarded in Nasarawa State.”

Severe malnutrition still on increase in Katsina— Report

Meanwhile, in Kastina, indices quoted by CISLAC said MICS put stunting in the state for year 2017 at 35 per cent while OPM on nutritional smart survey put stunting in 58.0 per cent in 2018 respectively.

It also put severe acute malnutrition at 4.1 per cent for children under five years in 2017 while in 2018 it’s 3.0 per cent and underweight at 18.5 per cent in 2017 while in 2018 it is 31.4 per cent respectively.

CISLAC Programme Manager, Chioma Kanu, who disclosed this during a one-day engagement with women and youth groups on prevention and treatment of severe acute malnutrition in the state, decried the figure, which she said instead of decreasing its on the increase.

Vanguard