Malgwi joins Save Children Africa Board

Save the Children Africa has invited Habila Malgwi to its Advisory board.

Malgwi, an international investment banker, financial analyst and Regional Director, Africa of Arton Capital also got nominated to the 2019 Most Influential People of African Descent, MIPAD, Under 40, Global 100 list earlier this year.

He is through Arton Capital aiming to bring together global citizens educating them on the latest development going on in the citizenship by investment industry.

The nomination reads: “On behalf of the Africa Advisory Board of Save the Children, I will like to extend an invitation to join the board. We are so grateful to have a group of committed senior volunteers who devote their time, resources and contacts to improving the work we do for some of the poorest and most vulnerable children across Africa.

“Your passion for giving back has already been demonstrated and we would be privileged in joining us to serve.”