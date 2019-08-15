Makinde to swear in commissioner-nominees today

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN—GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo State will today (Thursday) swear in his commissioner-nominees at the Executive Council Chambers of the Governor’s Office.

The House of Assembly, last week, screened and cleared 14 nominees at the plenary.

The governor dropped the hint, yesterday while receiving in audience members and management team of the state Shooting Stars Sports Club, popularly known as ‘Oluyole Warriors’ in his office.

During the extended stakeholders meeting of the sports club with him, Makinde expressed the commitment of his administration to adequately fund the club to boost its performance.

“I have heard all what you had to say, your disappointment. I am also disappointed and some of you here, we have interacted before. Some of the challenges that you have mentioned, are surmountable. I have been in this state, the early 80s when Leventis United got promoted from Division 3 to 2 to 1 in two seasons.”

“I am also a die-hard supporter of 3SC. Of course, I understand that you have to be motivated, also I understand that in football and sports generally, welfare is the key. We have seen athletes leave Nigeria to go adorn the colours of other countries. So, if we cannot make these things worthwhile for the players and the people charged with the administration of sports and especially football, then we will continue to have these pains, which I could see everybody felt, because we couldn’t get the promotion.”

The governor then disclosed he would appoint a Special Assistant in the Governor’s Office to look after the 3SC and the Crown Football Club Ogbomosho.

“We are doing this so that we can have the required attention and I also promise you that I will attend some of your matches. We will do everything possible to ensure that my charge to you, which is Shooting Stars must get promoted after this season. Everything that we are supposed to do, we will do. Areas where you think, you have to fortify, by all means, send your proposal to us and we will treat it with dispatch.”

“I am not here to dwell in the past, but here to listen to what you have you have to say but for us to go back and put structures in place that will allow you to achieve these objectives. If you don’t, after giving you everything, then you shouldn’t change your mind about resigning.”

VANGUARD