Makinde to swear-in 27-yr old commissioner-nominee, 2 others today

IBADAN-BARING any last-minute change, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State will today (Monday) swear-in the last three designated commissioners, Vanguard reliably gathered.

Confirming this, a close source to Governor Makinde who confided in our reporter also submitted: “The last three commissioner-nominees screened and confirmed by the State House of Assembly are also from Oyo State.

“Considering the formidable track records and CVs of our nominees, they are successful individuals in their chosen careers, both in the private and public sectors. No doubt, they will assist the governor to deliver on all his promises.”

The governor had earlier sent the lists of the remaining commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly which were read at the plenary by the Speaker, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin Tuesday, which was

Contained in a message sent to the assembly.

The commissioner-nominees are Prof. Raphael Afonja, Alhaja Fausat Sanni and a 27-year old Seun Fakorede.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State House of Assembly last week Thursday screened and unanimously confirmed the three additional commissioner-nominees.

While thanking Governor Makinde for the opportunity which they described as a call to serve the people of the state, the designated commissioners promised to contribute their quota to the advancement of the state.

Though, the portfolio each commissioner would occupy remains unknown at the time of filing this report, but the source predicted that, based on the nominees’ backgrounds, antecedents, educational and professional experiences, Prof. Afonja is likely to be in charge of the Works and Transport Ministry Ministry; Alhaja Sanni Ministry of Women Affairs and Mr Fakorede Ministry of Youth and Sports respectively.

It would be recalled that the nomination of Mr Fakorede as a commissioner-nominee had earlier sparked off controversy, as some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in Ibarapa North Area of the state raised an eyebrow over the antecedent of his father as a staunch All Progressives Congress (APC) member, demanding his nullification on that grounds.

The aggrieved PDP caucus argued at a protest they led to the assembly during his screening last week Thursday that, there were other qualified PDP members that could be nominated by the governor.

Normalcy was then restored as the Speaker, Mr Ogundoyin appealed to the protesters to view the nomination of the 27-year old commissioner-nominee as part of the manifestation of not too young to run bill in the state.

He observed that his nomination should be seen as a welcomed development for all youths, which has driven home the manifestation of the not too young to run bill, adding that it should be supported by all irrespective of political affiliations.

In his remark, Mr Fakorede said it was an internal matter that would be settled in due course.

“We are going to resolve the issue in due course. It is an internal problem which we are going to address appropriately with our leaders in question.”

“By God’s grace we shall have a fruitful deliberation with them and all the leaders of the party will intervene,” he expressed optimism.

