Makinde, Awolowo family, others to grace 60th anniversary of Saviour’s African Church

Today is the grand finale of Saviour’s African Church, Ekotedo, Ibadan 60th anniversary. The anniversary started on Sunday, April 14 with a rally, unveiling of the anniversary logo and launching of card.

Today’s event is expected to be attended by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and the Awolowo family whose patriarch laid the foundation of the church in 1959.

Also to grace the occasion are Primate-Elect of the African Church, His Eminence, the Most Rev’d Julius Abbe, the Archbishop, Augustus Odufuwa and the Bishop, Abiodun Ademola.

The Mother Church, Ebenezer African Church, Ogunpa, Ibadan (now Cathedral), was established in 1914.

“The inspiration to establish another church – St. Saviour’s African Church (now Saviour’s African Church Cathedral, Ibadan) – was motivated by a group of people led by Elders S.O. Fakorede, J.A. Sijuade and E.O. Sowunmi”, according to a statement.

“The maiden service of the church took place on 27/12/59, and an open-air service was held in the evening of the same day.

“The first Baptismal and Confirmation Services were held on 31/1/60 and 29/5/60 by Archdeacon Asabia and Bishop A. Aboyade Cole respectively.

“We are happy to report that after the establishment of Saviour’s African Church, Ekotedo, we have built a Primary School which is adjacent to the Church Building.

“It is also on record that Saviour’s African Church rose to the grade of an Archdeaconry Council on 29th May, 1983 named Ibadan Archdeaconry Council with the Venerable J.B. Taiwo as the first Archdeacon and later became Saviour Archdeaconry on 5th April, 2001.

“The African Church split some Dioceses for rapid expansion. Ibadan North Diocese was carved out of Ibadan Diocese on January 27th 2018 by the Primate. Consequently, the church became a Diocesan Headquarters of Ibadan North Diocese and by so doing became a Cathedral. The Bishop of the Diocese is Rt. Rev’d Abiodun Ebenezer Ademola, the Provost and the People’s Warden, Ven. Oluwajimi Dairo and Bro. ‘Dayo Adekoya respectively”.

