Make professionalism your watch word, CIPM registrar charges members

Members of Chartered Institute of Personnel Management, CIPM, have been charged to uphold the best practices and make professionalism their watchword.

Acting Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of CIPM, Dr Layi Oladapo, gave the charge at the 2019 public lecture of the association in Asaba, the Delta State capital with the theme: “Human Resource Management Strategies for Result-Oriented Public Service.”

He commended the Delta State branch of CIPM for hosting the lecturer, saying the vision of the association was to be the foremost people management and organisational development institute in Africa and respected across the world.

In his remarks, chairman of the occasion, Chief George Owarieta, Principal Consultant, Independent Mediation Consultancy Services, said the lecture was to update members on the practice of personnel management, urging the participants to take the lecture seriously.

In his goodwill message, Delta State Head of Service, Mr Reginald Bayoko, who was represented by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr Austin Oghoro, said there was no end to learning.

Earlier in his address, Chairman of CIPM, Delta State branch, Mr Ediri Otorie, while applauding the participants for their large turnout, said: “We are in a constantly changing world and workplace issues evolve every day, ranging across the entire human resource value chain.”

Vanguard