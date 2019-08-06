Make contractors do standard job, Sapele residents urge Delta govt

By Emma Amaize

SAPELE—RESIDENTS of Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area, Delta State, have appealed to the Delta State Government and Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to prevail on firms handling road projects in the city to execute excellent job or quit.

The residents, who spoke to reporters on the ongoing road projects in the town, bemoaned the shoddy jobs and substandard materials being used by some of the contractors.

One of the residents, Mr. Ufuoma Okiemute said, “Go to Ikomi, Akintola, old Ogorode roads, you will see for yourself that they said they have done there in terms of road construction is not worth it. By all standards, road construction or rehabilitation should stand the test of time and survive for years just like the previous ones done by the Ogbemudia administration in the old Bendel State. My friends, tell me what they have done, can it survive for the next six months?”

Another resident, Mrs. Oghenedoro Eseoghene said, “You (journalists) should go to the beginning of Okpe Road from Ajogodo end to see the level of damage caused to the already existing road by the contractors. We want to believe that they still have some other things in mind they want to do because going by what they have done, if that is all they want to do, then it’s a big mess.”

Another resident, Chief Jolomi Omasan, who commended the federal /Delta state governments for the massive road construction and other developmental projects going on in Sapele, however, said, “They should monitor all their projects closely so that standard jobs are delivered at the end of the day.”

He also appealed to government and its agencies to extend the same gesture to Shell road and other axis currently experiencing poor network of roads.

Vanguard