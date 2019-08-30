Magu seeks FG’s attention in fight against cyber crime

The acting chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu has urged the Federal Government to pay greater attention to cybercrime because of its effect on the economy of the nation.

EFCC’s spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren in a statement in Abuja on Thursday quoted the chairman of the commission to have made the call at a town hall meeting in Gombe.

Magu was represented by Micheal Wetkast, head of the Gombe office of the commission.

He said that the involvement of unscrupulous Nigerians in cyber fraud was impacting negatively on the country’s image globally and undermining the quest for foreign direct investment.

Also read: