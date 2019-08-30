Breaking News
Translate

Magu seeks FG’s attention in fight against cyber crime

On 8:59 amIn Newsby

The acting chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu has urged the Federal Government to pay greater attention to cybercrime because of its effect on the economy of the nation.

MAGU
MAGU

EFCC’s spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren in a statement in Abuja on Thursday quoted the chairman of the commission to have made the call at a town hall meeting in Gombe.

Magu was represented by Micheal Wetkast, head of the Gombe office of the commission.

He said that the involvement of unscrupulous Nigerians in cyber fraud was impacting negatively on the country’s image globally and undermining the quest for foreign direct investment.

Also read: FG committed to ending security challenges, says Dingyadi

“Every email sent from Nigeria is being screened before delivery, we are being denied visas to other countries,” he said.

He, however, expressed optimism that the commission’s ongoing collaboration with the Federal Bureau for Investigation (FBI) and other international law enforcement agencies would be sustained.

This is as a major step toward addressing the menace of computer-based fraud.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.