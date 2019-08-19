Madumere condemns IPOB attack on Ekweremadu in Germany

By Chidi Nkwopara – Owerri

Angry reactions have continued to trail the attack unleashed on the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, by alleged loyalists of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in far away Nuremberg, Germany.

Reacting through his media aide, Mr Uche Onwuchekwa, the immediate past Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, totally condemned the attack, describing it as “vexatious and embarrassing”.

“The attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu is embarrassing, vexatious and uncalled for. There are other ample means through which any misunderstood actions or inactions of public office holders can be addressed,” Madumere said.

He, however, considered the said convention in Nuremberg, as a veritable platform to address whatever issue that they may have been agitating their minds.

He insisted that “dialogue remains the best approach towards resolving any disagreement or even conflicts, instead of the public shame that the world witnessed.”

Prince Madumere observed that “if the Igbo should treat their own leaders with such indifference and levity, it will be foolhardy for such people to expect others to respect their personalities and opinions.”

He urged Senator Ekweremadu to consider the unfortunate incident as one of the burdens of leadership, even as he also suggested a periodic congress of the Igbo to discuss and review issues as they affect the people.

