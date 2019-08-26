Lokpobiri, Aganaba, 5 others sign pact on outcome of APC primaries in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—Immediate past Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Heineken Lokpobiri, and six other governorship aspirants of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bayelsa State have entered into a peace pact to accept the outcome of the August 29 primaries of the party in the state.

Other aspirants that consented to the pact include Preye Aganaba, Prince Ebitimi Amgbare, Chief David Lyon; former Cross River Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Frankland Briyai; former Commissioner of Police, Deseye Poweigha, and Professor Ngoebi Etebu.

The pact, which was entered into before the seven-man National Screening Committee of the party led by Isa Song, is verbal and they promised to accept the outcome of the governorship primaries and work with whoever emerges as the party’s flag bearer.

Aganaba, who was the first to be screened, told newsmen that the pact entered into by the aspirants was verbal, adding: “I have just met the committee to cross check the photocopy that had been submitted and to make a pledge to support the outcome of the primaries.

“We didn’t sign anything on that pledge. We were made to make a pledge to abide by the outcome of the primaries. Let us have free, fair primaries. Let what happened in 2015 not happen in 2019.

“A lot of things have changed and Nigerian courts have stepped into the political arena to make and un-make political decisions by voters because of intrigues or mistake that political parties made during their primaries.

“So we should be careful so that the outcome of the process will be accepted by everybody so that we can move forward from there.”

Also speaking, Lokpobiri said they were satisfied with the work of the screening committee.

He said: “The committee did an excellent job. Of the seven aspirants. I think the process went very well.”

Earlier, Chairman of the screening committee, Isa Song, assured the aspirants of a level playing ground and called on them to see the processes as being fair and just.

Vanguard