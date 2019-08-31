Breaking News
Translate

Liverpool stay top with club record-breaking win at Burnley

On 9:14 pmIn Sportsby

Premier League leaders Liverpool set a new club record of 13 straight top flight wins with a 3-0 victory at Burnley on Saturday, maintaining their two-point advantage over champions Manchester City.

Liverpool’s Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah gestures to the fans during an open-top bus parade around Liverpool, north-west England on June 2, 2019, after winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Tottenham. – Liverpool’s celebrations stretched long into the night after they became six-time European champions with goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi to beat Tottenham — and the party was set to move to England on Sunday where tens of thousands of fans awaited the team’s return. The 2-0 win in the sweltering Metropolitano Stadium delivered a first trophy in seven years for Liverpool, and — finally — a first win in seven finals for coach Jurgen Klopp. (Photo AFP)

After Burnley started brightly, with forward Chris Wood forcing an early save out of Adrian, Liverpool got ahead in the 33rd minute, albeit in fortunate fashion.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s attempted cross from deep on the right hit the back of Wood and looped over Burnley keeper Nick Pope into the far corner.

Interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola advises staff to shun corruption(Opens in a new browser tab)

If Sean Dyche’s side felt luck was against them with the opener they had only themselves to blame when they handed Liverpool a second goal four minutes later.

Burnley skipper Ben Mee passed straight to Roberto Firmino, who burst forward and then slipped the ball left to Sadio Mane, who finished with precision into the bottom corner.

Firmino wrapped up the win nine minutes from the end, driving past Pope after good work from Mohamed Salah, who skipped past two challenges before setting up the Brazilian.

The club’s previous record run was set between April and October 1990, when the team was managed by Kenny Dalglish. (Reuters/NAN)

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.