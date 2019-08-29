Breaking News
Translate

Lionel Messi wins Champions League Forward of the Season

On 6:58 pmIn News, Sportsby

Lionel Messi has won the Forward of the Season award for the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League campaign.

Messi
Messi

The 32-year-old Argentinian had another dazzling season in Europe’s top club competition, finishing as the UEFA Champions League’s 12-goal top scorer even though Barcelona were eliminated in the semi-finals by eventual winners Liverpool.

READ ALSO: Sturridge: Ex-Liverpool striker signs for Trabzonspor

Forward of the Season top ten
Watch all Messi’s 2018/19 Champions League goals
1 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 285 points
2 Sadio Mané (Liverpool) – 109 points
3 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) – 91 points
4 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 83 points
5 Dušan Tadić (Ajax) – 35 points
6 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) – 15 points
7 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) – 10 points
8= Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – 9 points
8= Harry Kane (Tottenham) – 9 points
10 Leroy Sané (Manchester City) – 6 points

Source: uefa.com

VANGUARD

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.