LG creates new culture of dance among Nigerian youths

…Gives over N1 million reward to TWINWash dance winners

By Prince Osuagwu

IN a twin objective of promoting its new electronic washing machines, TwinWash and improving on its corporate social responsibility, CSR, home appliances and electronics maker, LG Electronics has given out over one million Naira in prize money to three set of Nigerian youths who performed well at its recently concluded ‘TwinWash Dance’ competition in Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to LG, the three dance groups that emerged tops from the 10 finalists of the social media competition received N500,000, N399, 000, N200, 000 for the first, second and third winners respectively. These were in addition to the new LG TWINWash, G+ Washing Machine and Front Load Washing Machine.

General Manager, Home Appliance Division, LG Electronics, West Africa Operations, Mr. Jiung Park, said the contest is to enhance awareness for LG TWINWash Washing machine through a dance contest and to generate consumers’ interest towards the product by showcasing its unique benefits to consumers through dance contest.

According to him, “Life’s good with LG. We are not only committed to innovation for a better life or telling our brand stories but we also create beautiful experiences that would excite our customers through campaigns like the LG TWINWash Dance Contest.

“Life’s about more than having the latest electronics. It’s about the experiences technology creates. LG’s vision is to deliver innovative digital products and services that make your life better, easier and more comfortable”, Park added.

The company’s TWINWash Dance Contest consisted of five simple routines, each symbolizing a different feature of LG TWINWash; Separate Wash, Delicate Wash, Simultaneous Wash, Big Capacity, and TWIN Wash.

The fun, easy-to-follow dance encouraged maximum consumer participation and drew a clear parallel between the event and the LG TWINWash, a washing machine that keeps on running. The reach of the campaign was further expanded with many of the challenge participants actively sharing videos across social media.

Head of Corporate Marketing Division, LG Electronics West Africa Operations, Mr. Hari Elluru, said, “Doing laundry has never been fun, but now it’s more practical, efficient and time saving with LG TWINWash.

This is what we try to replicate with this dance contest.”

Also speaking, the winners of the contest, Calisus and Peter Uzodinma of the I AM FLY group, the brothers expressed their deepest gratitude to LG Electronics for giving them such a platform to express their innate ability.

Vanguard