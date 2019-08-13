Leboku 2019: We’re taking the festival to int’l cultural market place — Ayade

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR— Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has promised to take the 2019 Leboku cultural festival to the international cultural market place.

The governor made the promise while briefing the media at the Pre-2019 Leboku international cultural festival scheduled for August 24.

Ayade, who was represented at the pre-event ceremony by Deputy Director, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Mr. Ekpeyong Ojoi, said the event was going to wax big and stronger to attract more tourists to the state.

At the palace of the monarch of the Yakurr people, HRM Obol Ofem Eteng, Ayade stated that, the desire of the state was to make the event bigger and stronger, hence they decided to partner the 12 autonomous communities that made up Yakurr in the last 14 years.

Vanguard