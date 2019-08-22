Lawmaker donates N2.8m furnitures to schools in constituency

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Member representing Dutsinma/Kurfi federal constituency at the House of Representative, Hon. Armayau Abdulkadir on Wednesday donated N2.8million worth of furniture (3-seater pair of chairs and tables) to five (5) secondary schools in his constituency to provide a conducive atmosphere of learning.

The 3-seater pair of chairs and tables numbering about 180 was shared among five schools of Government Pilot Secondary School (40), Government Day Secondary School (40), Government Girls Day Secondary School (40), Community Day Secondary School Dutsinma (30) and Community College of Arabic and Islamic Studies, CAIS (30).

Speaking while donating the items to the schools through the Director, Dutsinma Zonal Education Quality Assurance, Abdulkadir said the intervention was to augment the Governor Aminu Bello Masari’s restoration agenda which placed the education sector as its topmost priority.

Represented by his Senior Legislative Aide, Abdulhadi Bala, the lawmaker said the intervention was executed with his personal allowances and not a constituency project.

He promised to continue to carry out interventions that has direct bearing and impact on the lives of his constituents while urging the beneficiaries to judiciously put to use and maintain the facilities.

Responding, the Director, Zonal Education Quality Assurance, Idris Isah Birchi said if the past elected member of the area had carried out interventions such as this by the lawmaker, the educational system of the area would have been improved and developed than what it is now.

On behalf of other beneficial schools, the Principal, Government Girls Day Secondary School, GGSS, Hajia Rahmatu Ibrahim Idris commended the lawmaker for coming to their aid by providing the pairs of chair and table which she would provide the students with conducive atmosphere of learning.

Meanwhile, it was also gathered that the lawmaker had also recently extended its hand of fellowship to over 500 Small, Medium and Enterprises, SMEs who benefitted N100,000 each to boost their businesses.