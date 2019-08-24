Mr Kingsley Chinda the lawmaker representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency in the National Assembly has attributed moral decadence among youths to lack of proper upbringing and mentoring.

Chinda, who made this known in an interview with Newsmen in Port Harcourt on Saturday, said that parents no longer instilled discipline in their children as they should.

Reports have it that proper upbringing involves developing a person’s self-image, providing the individual with the elements of social identity, raising awareness, integrating into the cultural and social environment, and preparing them for social and professional roles as an effective and full member of society.

The lawmaker lamented that lack of proper upbringing and child neglect had resulted in moral decadence and insecurity in the country.

He, therefore, urged parents to educate their children and wards more on societal norms and values to provide them with the general guidelines for social conduct.

Such social values include fundamental rights, patriotism, respect for human dignity, rationality, sacrifice, individuality, and equality, among others.

Chinda also advised parents to allow teachers and other well-meaning individuals to correct their children and wards each time they made mistakes.

He said the alarming growth rate of moral decadence among Nigerian youths had become a cause for concern.

According to him, conscious and concerted efforts need to be made to address moral decadence among youths in the country.

The lawmaker urged women groups to rise to the occasion, saying: “It is all about inculcating good morals and values in a child despite the financial status of the parents.

“I have seen children from very rich family backgrounds becoming drug addicts.

`I have also seen children from very poor homes becoming stars in society.

“As parents, we need to continually monitor the activities of our children and wards to ensure that we guide them in the right direction and also allow other well-meaning people to help correct our children whenever the need arises.”

The lawmaker urged parents to always use the opportunity provided by the routine Parents Teachers Association (PTA) meetings to correct policies and actions of schools and the teaching staff.

Chinda also suggested proper education of students through civic education to enable them to acquire good values and skills necessary for a good future.

