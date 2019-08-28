LASG seals Ikoyi property over cutting of trees

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Lagos State Government has sealed a building at No 10A, Alexander Road, Ikoyi for cutting down trees without obtaining appropriate approval from the government in the state.

According to the state government, the act was a contravention of the Greening Law that protects trees from indiscriminate felling.

Vanguard gathered that the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, ordered that the building be sealed after the property owner refused to comply with the abatement notice earlier served.

The building was jointly sealed by the General Manager, Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency, LASPARK, Mrs. Bilikiss Adebiyi-Abiola and Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, General Manager, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe.

Details later:

Vanguard