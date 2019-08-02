LaLiga signs partnership with Higher Institutions Football League

Spanish football league, LaLiga has announced its partnership with Nigeria’s collegiate football league, Higher Institution Football League (HiFL) to reinforce its dedication to developing grassroots football in Nigeria and connecting with fans in the country.



The strategic partnership was signed by both parties recently in Lagos, Nigeria.

The partnership will see LaLiga provide operational support to the Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL), organised by PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing in partnership with the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA).

Following the signing of the agreement, LaLiga Delegate in Nigeria, Guillermo Perez Castello noted, “In LaLiga, we have a firm commitment to support the development of grassroots football not just in Spain but across the world. Nigeria is an important region for us, and we will keep on looking for ways to spread the LaLiga global methodology in this region, as evidenced by agreements just like this one. A partnership that we are sure will bring great benefits to both parties”.

“The HiFL is a league that aligns with our desire to positively impact the youth, whilst enriching them with the required platform to harness their wealth of potentials. Through this partnership with HiFL, we will be able to bring the best league in the world closer to our Nigerian fans and all the young football talents in this country”, Castello added.

In his remark, Director, PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing, Sola Fijabi said the partnership with LaLiga is one of the many steps been taken by the HIFL organisers to position the brand for growth and development, amidst international recognition.

“We believe LaLiga has the potentials to provide the needed operational support for HIFL. This is a very timely and important development for collegiate football in Nigeria. A strategic alliance with LaLiga, one of the best leagues in the world, is definitely a good step towards the growth and development of grassroots football. Our young people have a genuine passion for football and setting up platforms like HiFL with strong, international collaborations like this remains critical.” Fijabi said.

Established in 2018 by PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing alongside the Nigerian University Games Association, the Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) is an annual football competition for higher institutions in Nigeria. The League is open to all member universities of the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA).

The partnership with HiFL furthers LaLiga’s commitment to Nigeria, joining projects already taken up by the LaLiga office in Nigeria, such as the LaLiga – NPFL coaching seminar for Nigerian youth coaches, the LaLiga – NPFL U-15 tournament, the MoU signing with the NWFL to bolster women’s sports and its partnership with Lagos Business School to provide sports business management programmes.

Vanguard