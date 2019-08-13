Lagos warns against alterations of approved designs by residents of government estates

Lagos State Government has warned residents of state owned housing estates to desist from modifying or altering the approved designs of structures in the residential estates.

The Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Housing, Mr. Wasiu Akewusola, gave the warning during a meeting with the representatives of the Residents Association of Abraham Adesanya Estate at the State Secretariat last week.

According to Akewusola, it is in the best interest of all residents of government owned estates to stop alterations of buildings in government estates, adding that such alterations by residents include restyling, extension of, and additions to existing facilities and in some extreme cases, adding to levels of buildings.

He observed that these alterations are deviations from the terms and conditions stated in the deed of sub-lease signed by the two parties and warned that it could lead to a penalty as stated in the Law.

Akewusola noted that “The government owned estates are designed and built by the state government in compliance with global environmental and physical planning rules to ensure durability and liveability. Contravention of such standards often result in dire consequences such as reduced durability of structures both for the home owners and people within the environment”.

Based on this , the Permanent Secretary then advised residents of government estates to desist from any form of redesigning of the buildings they occupy, as this may cause damages to the buildings and the entire environment in no distant time. He also underscored the need for the residents to maintain the original structural designs to prevent future disasters, pointing out that “A building is a permanent load which capacity of erection can only be known and accessed by certified engineers.

