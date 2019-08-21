Breaking News
Lagos state: List of commissioners and portfolios

Water Resources and Environment — Tunji Bello

Information and Strategy — Gbenga Omotoso

Finance — Mr. Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo

Education — Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo

Health — Prof. Akin Abayomi

Physical Planning and Urban Development — Dr.

Idris Salako

Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation — Mrs.

Bolaji Dada

Energy and Natural Resources — Mr. Lere

Odusote

Transportation — Dr. Frederic Oladeinde

Agriculture — Gbolahan Lawal,

Housing — Moruf Akinderu Fatai

Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice

— Moyo Onigbanjo, SAN

Science and Technology — Hakeem Fahm

Establishment, Training and Pension — Mrs.

Ajibola Ponnle

Works and Infrastructure — Aramide

Adeyoye

Youth and Social Development — Segun Dawodu

Home Affairs — Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf

Local Government and Community Affairs

— Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke

Commerce and Industry — Mrs. Lola Akande

Tourism Arts and Culture — Mrs. Olufunke

Adebolu

Economic Planning and Budget — Sam Egube

Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations

— Dr. Wale Ahmed

 

Special Advisers and portfolios

Agriculture — Ms Ruth Bisola Olusanya

Office of Civic Engagement — Princess Aderemi

Adebowale

Political and Legislative Affairs — Mr. Afolabi

Ayantayo

Housing — Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka

Drainage and Water Resources — Joe Igbokwe

(newly created portfolio)

Technology and  Innovation — Mr. Tunbosun

Alake (Nnewly created portfolio)

Urban Development — Architect Kabiru Ahmed

Abdullahi

Central Business Districts — Anofi Olanrewaju

Elegushi

Arts and Culture — Bonu Solomon Saanu

Transportation — Mr. Oluwatoyin Fayinka

Commerce and Industry — Oladele Ajayi

Education —Tokunbo Wahab

Sustainable Development Goals and Lagos

Global,  Mrs. Solape Hammond.

