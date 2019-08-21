Lagos state: List of commissioners and portfolios

Water Resources and Environment — Tunji Bello
Information and Strategy — Gbenga Omotoso
Finance — Mr. Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo
Education — Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo
Health — Prof. Akin Abayomi
Physical Planning and Urban Development — Dr.
Idris Salako
Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation — Mrs.
Bolaji Dada
Energy and Natural Resources — Mr. Lere
Odusote
Transportation — Dr. Frederic Oladeinde
Agriculture — Gbolahan Lawal,
Housing — Moruf Akinderu Fatai
Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice
— Moyo Onigbanjo, SAN
Science and Technology — Hakeem Fahm
Establishment, Training and Pension — Mrs.
Ajibola Ponnle
Works and Infrastructure — Aramide
Adeyoye
Youth and Social Development — Segun Dawodu
Home Affairs — Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf
Local Government and Community Affairs
— Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke
Commerce and Industry — Mrs. Lola Akande
Tourism Arts and Culture — Mrs. Olufunke
Adebolu
Economic Planning and Budget — Sam Egube
Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations
— Dr. Wale Ahmed
Special Advisers and portfolios
Agriculture — Ms Ruth Bisola Olusanya
Office of Civic Engagement — Princess Aderemi
Adebowale
Political and Legislative Affairs — Mr. Afolabi
Ayantayo
Housing — Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka
Drainage and Water Resources — Joe Igbokwe
(newly created portfolio)
Technology and Innovation — Mr. Tunbosun
Alake (Nnewly created portfolio)
Urban Development — Architect Kabiru Ahmed
Abdullahi
Central Business Districts — Anofi Olanrewaju
Elegushi
Arts and Culture — Bonu Solomon Saanu
Transportation — Mr. Oluwatoyin Fayinka
Commerce and Industry — Oladele Ajayi
Education —Tokunbo Wahab
Sustainable Development Goals and Lagos
Global, Mrs. Solape Hammond.