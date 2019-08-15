A foremost chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and 2015 Senatorial candidate in Lagos State, Otunba Segun Adewale popularly known as Aeroland has called for a leadership change in the State chapter of the party.

In another interview granted to this medium, in what he termed as “Chronicle of Lagos PDP and It’s Unending Failures”, Adewale hugely blamed Chief Olabode George and his men strategically planted in various local government for the woes of the party, he stated that unless these people are totally uprooted from the system, the party is going to nowhere in Lagos.

He noted that after the gruesome murder of Engineer Funsho Williams who was the shining star in the party, till his yet uninvestigated death, was leading the party towards winning, Chief Bode George installed himself as the next leader of PDP in Lagos after Funsho’s death, with members believing that he would carry on with the Funsho Williams vision, to reclaim Lagos State for the party, but started his own agenda which is to be the “only leader” that every other person in the party will bow to, else you will be frustrated out.

“We have to chronologically X-ray how Chief Bode George and his lieutenants have been operating since 1999, hard working and genuine members of our party want to win, this is the reason you see them come out in greater numbers to work for the party at every election, but Chief Bode George and his men are in every local government to frustrate and destroy their work, their agenda does not include winning elections, they are aware that the moment we begin to have more elected members be it governor, Senate, House of Representatives or Lagos State Assembly, their powers will begin to fade away, all the billions they have been positioning themselves to get won’t come to them again, for this purpose, they won’t want anyone to win.

“They exhibited their agenda in the last elections by adopting another governorship candidate from another party, even helped the candidate to coordinate endorsement Press Conference in Ikeja, when PDP had its own candidate, the Bode George structure in Ajeromi Ifelodun frustrated Hon. Rita Orji from emerging after she won the election severally until a rerun was called. The same pattern they used in 2017 when Chief Bode George took PDP members to Labour Party during the council election, evidenced in the viral video circulating on the internet, where he granted an interview to Channels television and others, asking Lagosians not to vote for the PDP but Labour Party.

“It is not a hidden thing that Chief Bode George structure worked for President Buhari in the last Presidential election, because of his wife who heads an agency under President Buhari.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I will mention a few of his men in some local government, because party members must know those who are frustrating their hard work and efforts so as to guide against and brutally resist them in the future elections, if at all they desire to win and take power from APC to effect good governance in Lagos State.

“In Mushin, for instance, Chief Bode George has Mr Taiwo Kuye as his stooge, to pull string for him any time, the unfortunate part is that none of these people can boast of ever winning their polling unit, or ward, of course, they can never win their local government because they don’t have such an agenda to win, in Amuwo Odofin he has Mr Abiola Ismail, Epe he planted Dr. Ogunkelu, in Ajeromi Ifelodun his man there is Ogunrinde, while Agege has Dapo Sarumi, his man in Eti Osa is Tunji Shelle, that one lacks capacity, cannot even bring out 50 people in the whole of that local government, nobody knows him.

“Adegbola Dominic, not even because he is not a Nigerian, he lacks the exposure and confidence to relate well with the people in Alimosho, because nobody will listen to him, except their few gang members, they were the same set of people who made our party to lose Senatorial election, after we had won in seven out of ten local government in Lagos West in 2015 with the highest votes in history of over 430,000 votes, posterity and karma will surely visit them very soon, Dr Charles Akintoye is doing his bidding in Surulere while Adebola Odubote is his Ibeju Lekki stooge, Elder Agbaje is available for his use in Ojo Local government, while the late Baba Koku was handy for him in Ifako Ijaiye amongst others.

“Let me quickly narrate how one of them stationed in Ojo have been operating, although all their members do the same in their various local government against the PDP. Elder John Agbaje was the destructive weapon of Chief Bode planted in Ojo Local Government.

“In 2007, Elder John Agbaje’s Daughter (Olufunmilayo) was given the ticket of the Deputy Governor of our Great Party, as a running mate to Musiliu Obanokoro. Despite the huge materials and financial support from the party, Elder Agbaje sold out the party to the opposition and quickly negotiated with then Oto Awori LCDA Chairman from Action Congress, now APC to have her daughter as the Personal Assistant to the LG Chairman and immediately after the governorship election while Obanokoro was at the Tribunal to claim his mandate, his Deputy resumed as the personal assistant to APC LG Chairman.

“In 2015, John Agbaje ordered his group to work against the party and also diverted the money meant for election to his cronies.

“It was a worse scenario during 2019, Elder John Agbaje while acting as the State Organizing Secretary, came out openly and campaigned for the APC House of Representatives Candidate.

“He supplied the APC with all the strategies of PDP in winning the election but he failed. Elder Agbaje has always been an impediment to the success of the party in Ojo Local Government.

Here is the main issue, why there must be leadership change if at all PDP wants headway ahead of the 2023 elections, most of the people I mentioned do not have other income-generating business they can point to, they do not have day business they can point to, other than politics, this is why they will go to any length to remain as mafia within the system, they are not there because they want to add value or make the party win, but because of the billions the party will release for them to share, and the money they will get from candidates contesting elections every four years.

“They fought and frustrated the last Lagos PDP Governorship candidate, because he refused to hand over the money to them, not to say the candidate didn’t have his own issues, it is no even that they didn’t even get part of the money but because they were not the ones that the party handed the funds to appropriate directly, and that was the sin of the candidate that made them to go and adopt candidate from another party. Some of them even went behind to threaten candidates who later handed few millions to them in various local government.

“One of the first steps of taking back this party from these hijackers is to rally all the genuine but dormant leaders together, these leaders became inactive because of the activities of Chief Bode George and his men, a neutral Chairman must emerge in line with section 47(6) of the PDP’s constitution, as the party is currently on autopilot since the sacking of Adegbola Dominic imposed on the party.

“It is a known fact that these destroyers don’t even come out on the day of election, they don’t mobilize people to go out to vote, they won’t do anything after receiving their largesse, it is our genuine party members that do go out to face the challenge and battle on the field, we must replace these people with committed and loyal members with zeal and passion for the party across local government, young people must rise up in their various local government and take charge, and step into leadership position.

“If you critically look at PDP winning in Lagos, it is mostly in the areas dominated by the non indigenes, who won’t join Bode George’s men to compromise, they want to get out of the APC entrapment, that is why they work hard to support whoever that is the candidate of our party in their area, there is nothing you can say to compromise them, I respect them greatly for that. This is the same spirit I want all members of our party to imbibe going forward because when we win Lagos State for PDP, we have enough to benefit than the little crumbs that are being shared before elections which won’t last for few days.

“There is absolutely no way we can win convincingly with the present structure of the 20 LGAs against the 57 of the APC, we must change the pattern, and get credible people to man these local government and LCDAs. Politics is a game of numbers, PDP has the numbers, we must genuinely engage people because our members have what it takes to support the party to victory, however, the people militating against our winning must first of all be dealt with.

“Let me say it again, Lagos State governorship is winnable for our party PDP when we are able to get our structure right, instil discipline, and work as one entity and chase away those saboteurs who have been working against the interest of our party since 1999, for a fact they are PDP in the morning, APC at night, we must flush them out of the system.

“The national leadership of our party must, as a matter of fact, avoid these interlopers who jump on plane from within and outside PDP to come to lobby in Abuja, by telling all manners of lies, assuring them of feats they do not have the capacity to deliver, the party must independently verify how the state chapter has run badly since 1999, because that will give them the pointer to where the problems lie.

“These so-called leaders do not understand that politics is a game of numbers, this is why they don’t care if the party is empty, so far those who can challenge them or stop them from the aged long looting of party’s funds are no more, they are good to go, they do not care to pacify chieftains who left due to ragtag organization it has become in Lagos, people like Chief Musiliu Obanikoro, Dr. Fini, Jafojo, High Chief Owolabi Salis, Senator Ogunlewe and host of others have left the party with nobody caring to find a way to manage and encourage them to remain before they left.

“As part of our effort to reposition the party, we would reach out to those who have left, and new people who want to bring their wealth of experience and other values to the PDP, we must get our house in order before the next poll.

“I am in politics because I believe I can make an impact and influence change in the lives of the downtrodden, and help ameliorate the sufferings of the needy in the State, not because that I want to enrich myself through political process, I have spent billions of my own hard-earned money in PDP, I have received countless overture from the ruling party, but I turned them down, because my purpose is not to be in a comfortable party, there are millions of my supporters in PDP in Lagos and elsewhere who have worked hard and have continued to be on my side in this party, I must respect their loyalty, I must work hard to ensure that we deliver on our mission and vision in this party PDP.

“Lastly, I am not out to fight anybody, but will never allow those who want to destroy our hard work, shared destiny and the ideology of our great party PDP, there are several people like me who have also invested money, time, reputation in this great party but cannot dare to talk because of the fear of the unknown, we must give them voice, we must make our party more attractive to both new members and electorate, while some people are there just to rip off our work, enough is now enough, they should back out peacefully or we help them get permanent retirement.

