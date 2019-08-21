Lagos Lawmaker to Ministers: Nigerians are waiting for you to ….

A Lagos lawmaker, Mr Setonji David, says Nigerians are waiting for the newly inaugurated federal ministers to deliver on campaign promises of President Muhammadu Buhari.

David, the Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly ad hoc Committee on Public Works Corporation (LSPWC), made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

The lawmaker, who commended Buhari for constituting his cabinet within 90 days of his inauguration for a second term, said some of the ministers had records of performance at the various offices held before.

“Some of these ministers have track records of performance, for instance, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Interior, former Gov. Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing and Sen. Olorunnimbe Mamora, Minister of Health (State).

“These and many others have performed credibly well before and they are going to do good job

“But Nigerians are waiting, they trust their president and they are expecting succour from many of the challenges facing the country,” he said.

David, who is representing Badagry Constituency 1, expressed confidence that the second tenure of Buhari would bring succour to many of the problems of the country.

While noting that efforts to rebuilding any country was not an easy task, the lawmaker said that the president’s second term would restore the county’s lost glory.

On portfolios assigned to some of the ministers, the lawmaker said that he believed in the discretion of the president in assigning portfolios to each minister.

“l believe that whatever must have informed his decision to assign those portfolios honestly would have been in the best interest of this country.

“It is a good omen and a positive development that the president constituted his cabinet early,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to be patient and give the new federal executive time to perform. (NAN)

