Lagos Council boss fulfills promise to orphanage, donates salaries

The Executive Chairman of Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State, Alhaji Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi, has fulfilled his promise to donate his salaries to orphanage as part of his birthday celebration rituals every year.

To recap, Egunjobi was sworn in as Agege Local Government chairman two years ago on July 25, 2017, coincidentally his birthday, which he marked at Babes Salam Home, an orphanage situated at Ikeja area of the state.

The Council chief turned a year older last Thursday and made good his promise to donate his three-month salaries to the motherless babies’ home on the occasion, a statement released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Rotimi Sulyman stated.

It said, Egunjobi presented a cheque of N500,000 to the management of Babes Salam, which was received by the deputy head of the orphanage, Imam Muhammed Shaban, in the latter’s office.

The statement reads in part: “Today, Alhaji Tahir Taoheed on behalf of the Executive Chairman of Agege Local Government, Alhaji Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi, presented N500,000 personal cheque, a cumulation of his three-month salaries as the Council’s chair to Babes Salam Home in fulfilment of his promise to the orphanage on his birthdays.

“A ritual he started on assumption of office, the Council boss at the presentation of the cheque through Alhaji Tahir, called on individuals of means and corporate bodies to rally to the aid of the less privileged and work in tandem to reduce the country’s grinding poverty.”

In response, Imam Shaban on behalf of the orphanage management reportedly expressed gratitude to Egunjobi and supplicated to Allah to reward his kindness.

