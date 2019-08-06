Lagos bizman threatens to kill customer over N1.4m deal

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A 35-year-old businessman, Victor Olayinka, who allegedly threatened to kill his customer after obtaining N1,423,000 from him under false pretence that he was going to supply him goods which he failed to do, was yesterday, arraigned before a Lagos magistrate’s court, sitting in Igbosere.

Olayinka, whose residential address was not given, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, obtaining and threat to life, preferred against him by the Police.

The prosecutor, Inspector Peace Chukwudi, told the court that the defendant conspired with others at large to commit the alleged offences.

She said the offence was committed between November 25 and December 2, 2017, at A 17, Iyadolapo Plaza Ebute-Ero Market, Lagos Island.

Chukwudi said the defendant obtained N1,423,000 from the complainant, one Ikechukwu Njoku, on the pretense that he was going to supply him goods but failed to do.

She said: “After the defendant failed to supply the complainant with the goods, the complainant demanded for his money, but the defendant threatened to kill him if he asked for the money.”

According to her, the offence committed is punishment under Sections 411, 314 (a) and 56 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the offend.

His lawyer, Emmanuel Okedi, urged the court to admit him to bail in most liberal terms.

Okedi said: “In view of the defendant’s plea, we shall be urging the court to grant the defendant bail in the most liberal time.”

The magistrate, Mrs K. O. Doja-Ojo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said one of the sureties must be a community leader and the other a civil servant with Lagos State Government.

Doja said the sureties must show evidence of tax payment to Lagos State and have their addresses verified, and adjourned till October 14.

