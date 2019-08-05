Kotoko visit Manhyia Palace ahead of Kano Pillars clash

Asante Kotoko visited the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace yesterday ahead of their departure to Nigeria for the 2019/20 Champions League opener against Kano Pillars.

The Deputy Greater Accra Representative, Nana Kwame Dankwah said the call was to bid the Life Patron farewell and to also seek his blessings.

The Porcupine Warriors will play Kano Pillars in the first leg tie of the CAF Champions League preliminary round on Saturday. The Reds are expected to depart for Accra today and will head to Nigeria on Thursday and management was convinced that, getting the blessings of the Life Patron before the trip would encourage the Porcupines.

“We leave for Accra on Monday(today) ahead of the trip to Nigeria on Thursday but we went to the Asantehene on Sunday to say goodbye to him and also seek his blessings,” Nana Kwame Dankwah said.