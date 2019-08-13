The Kogi State Government has denied any herdsmen attack at a motor park in Lokoja, saying rumour peddlers are on a mission to create panic and tension in the State.

This was disclosed in Lokoja, Tuesday by the Director-General of Media and Publicity to the Kogi State Governor, Kingsley Fanwo. He said the fake news circulating on social media platforms was the handiwork of the enemies of the State.

“Our attention has been drawn to some gory pictures on social media platforms, purporting that some herdsmen attacked a popular motor park in Lokoja and killed all passengers found there.

“We wish to allay the fears of commuters and residents of the State that nothing like that ever happened as all motor parks in the state remain peaceful. Our security operatives are also ensuring the security of lives and property in the State.

“It is instructive to note that the intent of the promoters of such fake news was to create panic in the state for political reasons.

“The Governor of Kogi State wishes to assure commuters and residents of his continued commitment to guarantee their safety and security at all times.

“Kogi remains the second most peaceful State in the Federation as the Yahaya Bello administration has been able to combat insecurity to a large extent.

“We also wish to warn those hatching evil plans against the State for political reasons to have a rethink or have themselves to blame as Government will do anything within the ambit of the rule of law to protect its citizens.

“We urge all Kogites to go about their lawful businesses without fear as security agents are already investigating the source of such fake news peddled to create tension and panic”.

Fanwo thanked Kogites for partnering with the Government to protect the most “central state in Nigeria”.

