Breaking News
Translate

Kogi: Shun violence, thuggery, group advises youths

On 11:38 amIn Newsby

 Young Star Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, has advised youths in Kogi and Bayelsa to shun electoral violence and thuggery during the Nov. 16 governorship polls in the two states.

violence, thuggery,
Rioters is some northern states during the post election violence.

Mr Kingsley Bangwell, the Executive Director of the foundation, gave the advice in Abuja in an interview.

He also advised them to be change agents in the country’s electoral process by adhering to electoral guidelines.

“We seek to expand the political frontiers of the youth with the aim of making them key into the ideology that a free, fair and credible election and electoral process is achievable.

“While doing this, we also advise the youths in both states not to allow themselves to be used as political thugs during elections,’’ he said.

Also read: Nigeria can’t have quality elections without Vice Chancellors – INEC

The executive director advised the youth to key into productive ventures to earn a living, thereby becoming self-reliant rather than engage in acts that could jeopardise their future.

He further advised them against any form of violence that could hinder growth, adding that the only way youths could progress was to continue to maintain the peace.

Bangwell also cautioned them against snatching ballot boxes and perpetrating any kind of violence during the elections.

vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.