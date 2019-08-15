…Says Audu/Faleke Political Family Dead

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA – Former Kogi State commissioner of Information and member of the Kogi APC Elders Council, Dr. Tom Ohikere said the incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello despite his political mistakes remained the candidate to beat in the November 16 governorship election.

Ohikere said Bello’s second term ambition is more sacrosanct following the governor’s latest development in carrying out the request of the elders group.

Ohikere who spoke in Lokoja on Thursday said with the governor’s remorse and demonstration of goodwill with stakeholders in and outside the party, he has attained a vantage position to lead the state to victory in the guber contest.

According to him, “Myself and some elders in the party fell out with the governor on principle. The internal wrangling kept me away. And we try to avoid confrontation.

“But I am back now to ensure victory for the party. I cannot allow my party to loss because of my feud with my brother.

“But the governors latest step shows that he has learnt and is making amend. The governor has met the demands of the party’s elders; which is to settle civil servant salary and engage in proper reconciliation with party members.

“The governor has paid the outstanding five months salary arrears and has met with the elders demands. Therefore, we have no reasons to be against Yahaya Bello.”

Ohikere, however, called on the governor to ensure he continues on the new part, saying it was a great mistake on his (Bello) part not to have carried the party elders along from onset.

“Bello is the closest person to Lugard House. The latest reconciliation with the party stakeholders will ensure victory for him. Bello is maturing faster in politics, his second term will be better.”

On Audu/Faleke structure, he said, ‘There is no Audu/Faleke structure in the state again. Audu is dead, Faleke has returned to Lagos politics, the remaining fractions of the group has scattered; some with Usman Jibril.

“This is coupled with the fact that two sons of late Audu, Muhammed and Mona, are at loggerhead, contesting for the same governorship. Let no one deceive us, Audu/Faleke structure is dead in the state.”

