Kogi deputy governor,Simon Achuba has appealed to the federal government to come to the aid of Kogi state as over 127 billion naira public funds has been mismanaged by the current administration of Alhaji Yahaya Bello

Achuba made this allegation on channels TV during an interview session, saying Kogi governor statutory allocation and grants was enough to pay workers and pensioners as well as embark on the infrastructural development of the state

Chief Achuba said the state government does not need the Bailout and Paris club refund, as it was diverted into private pockets by the governor and his kitchen cabinet

He said the state earning in IGR,federal allocations and grants was close to 300 billion naira, while salaries of workers and pensioners was pegged at over 180 billion naira,saying the difference was mismanaged by the governor and his cohorts

He said workers salaries at the local government and state as well as pensioners were diverted as the issue of percentage salaries and lack of monthly salaries to workers, is uncalled for in the state

Achuba insisted that Paris Club refund and Bailout fund was supposed to be surplus and excess in the coffers of the state government, when prudently managed,for projects and other social services

Lending his voice, Social crusader, Comrade Austin Usman Okai has challenged the state government to come up with counter-information clarifying the expenditure of the state funds, or submit Its self to public scrutiny

Okai reacted to this statement in Abuja and accused the state governor of eroding the public confidence repose on him by the people of the state

The media blogger insisted on a private inquiry by an independent and notable auditing firm, to look into the accounts of the state government in the last three years

According to him, the bogus mismanagement of public funds and show of affluence by top government officials is enough to run down the public funds belonging to the state government

He said money meant for salaries of workers and pensioners as well as local government workers was withheld, subjecting the workforce to needless sufferings and denials.

Okai said from the revelation of the state deputy governor, Kogi is self-sustaining with federal allocations and grants as well as improved internally generated revenue of over 1 Billion naira monthly

The social crusader said aside from the federal allocations and grants, the state revenue-generating agency KBIR, should also be probe for probity and accountability

Okai maintained that the flamboyant and flagrant misuse of public funds by top government officials exposed the current administration to the public inquiry before and after this adminsIItration

Kogi Patriotic Group has also appealed to EFCC not to hesitate to invite top government officials for investigation to commence without further delay

Spokesman of the group, Abdul Abdul said the available information to the anti-graft agency, is beyond mere speculations, particularly as it was revealed by the state deputy governor

He said it will be unfair and irrational for anti-graft agency, to feign commiseration on the financial profligacy going on in the state, appealed to Ibrahim Magu led agency not to hesitate by looking into the books of Kogi state

” It will be a great disservice to the fight against corruption by President Buhari as a cardinal policy, saying the high rate of financial recklessness by the officials of the state government is unfortunate and unbecoming in the present dispensation”

He said the refusal of EFCC to look into the accounts of Kogi state government will render the entire fight against graft in the country as a Child’s play

