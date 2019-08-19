Breaking News
Kogi: Aspirant tells APC to conduct fair primary

Mr Mohammed Audu, a governorship aspirant in Koginon the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the National Working Committee of the party to conduct a fair process of selecting its candidate for the Nov. 16 Kogi governorship election.

Audu, son of former governor of Kogi,  Abubakar Audu, gave the advice while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Monday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)  reports that the National Working Committee of the party had on July 5, 2019 approved indirect primary to elect the party’s candidate for the election.

The party’s primary is slated for Aug. 29,2019 in Kogi and Bayelsa.

According to Audu, if the party carries out transparent,  free and fair process of selecting its candidate,  it stands a chance of victory in the  Nov. 16 Kogi governorship election.

The aspirant, who said that the party  had a factional and paralleled executives in Kogi, said that direct primary would address the issue of paralleled executives because it would allow every card-carrying member to participate in the primaries.

“I can assure you that if there is free, tranparent and fair primary, the outcome of the Nov. 16 governorship election will be acceptable,” he said.(NAN).

