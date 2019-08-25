All Progressive Congress APC Leaders and stakeholders in Kogi state at the weekend endorsed the governorship aspiration of Director-General Consumer Protection Council Dr Babatunde Irukera ahead of the party’s primary election on Wednesday.

Immediate past speaker of Kogi House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Imam described Irukera as the best among the APC aspirants jostling for the party’s ticket to the Nov. 16 governorship election.

“We have the same philosophy in politics which is good governance. We are not out to insult anybody. Our politics is clean politics. We are going to start experiencing good leadership and what is good in Kogi State. Irukera is a man of strong character, unalloyed capacity and competence. I think these features will set him apart from other aspirants.”

The former speaker said one of the leadership peculiar attributes about Irukera is his closeness to the people and that Irukera declaring is not a sudden orchestrated ambition and the service call is neither surprising as well.

Also speaking earlier, the APC State Women Leader, Hajia Fatima Allah-Dey urged women to come out and fight for their freedom and the future of their children saying that they had spent too much time in the dark.

The women leader said women had suffered enough following political leaders who did not know their worth adding, “Come out into the light. We have been gropping in darkness, bulldozing our ways in the wrong direction, tight your belt and fight for your freedom.”

I’m on a mission to clean Kogi State – Irukera

Addressing a large crowd during his official declaration, APC governorship aspirant for the forthcoming Kogi Governorship Election, Dr Babatunde Irukera said he wants to clean up the system and restore power back to the people while giving them purposeful and people-oriented leadership.

The Director-General/Chief Executive Officer, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) said he planned to emancipate Kogi state from socio-economic woes through his HELP Agenda.

Irukera said his mission in the governorship race was to clean up the system and restore power back to the people through wholesome pursuit and promotion of Health, Employment, Learning-Education and Prosperity (HELP) with mutual engagement for security.

He said that the state was in dire need of help which he would address through good governance and advised those on the verge of losing hope as a result of the prevailing hardship in the state, not to despair, assuring that help was on the way.

“I want you to tell everybody, your children, our fathers and mothers, tell your brothers, tell your sister, tell workers, pensioners, let one tell 10, those who think it’s about to end, ‘We Are Better Than This, Help Is On The Way”, he said.

Irukera said the choice of leadership should be freely given to the people adding, “The time has come for us in Nigeria to choose our leaders based on character and popularity.

“Let us ask questions, if you are a millionaire show me your work and how you made your money, if you are a businessman tell us what line of business, we are not going to entrust our destiny into the hands of those who cannot explain the source of their wealth.

“We must change the narratives if Kogi must grow and develop. I will kneel down if need be, I will prostrate and do all it takes to change the narratives of Kogi to a progressive state.

“What Kogi needs is a team which all Kogites must belong to so as to guarantee security” he said as he also promised to give Agriculture a top priority attention to guarantee food security.

“l have a vision of greater Kogi, you as an individual must be great, I have an Igala agenda, I have an Okun agenda, I have an Egbira agenda, but for the vision to become reality there must be a mission which is for you to deliver me,” he said.

