Kogi 2019: Aspirant seeks collective battle to oust Gov Bello

By Boluwaji Obahopo

A renowned economist and governorship aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Kogi state, Dr. Victor Adoji has vowed to give his support to whoever emerges the party’s flagbearer in the event that he fails in his ambition to pick the ticket of the party for the November 16 guber election.

Adoji, formerly Executive Director, Public Affairs with Zenith Bank, PLC affirmed that the woeful administration of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under the leadership of the incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello deserves a joint struggle to flush him out of Lugard House.

Addressing journalists in Lokoja yesterday at a Media Parley organized by the Kogi NUJ, Adoji expressed worry over the maladministration of Governor Bello saying that his ambition has nothing to do with desperation but a collective fight to push him out irrespective of political and ethnic affiliations.

He however said if he emerged candidate and eventually win the poll, he will give priority to agriculture, food security, employment generation as well as change the state from civil service state to an industrialized one.

Adoji admonished political gladiators in the state not to see politics as a do or die affair but as a game that should be centred on making their immediate community a better place for citizens and even generations yet unborn.

According to him, “I decided to pick my nomination form on the closing date. If I had picked my form earlier, others would have backed out. I am the biggest masquerade of them all and cannot be intimidated”

Speaking further he said “my political aspiration is driven by sheer passion for service and the need to provide credible and people oriented leadership which has eluded our state and people since our return to democracy. I am not in the race for personal gains, but to offer myself as an instrument for community service. Our goal is to improve the living condition of our people through innovative and pragrammatic governance.

Vanguard