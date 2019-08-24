Kingsley Moghalu receives Political Icon of the year 2019 award

Professor Kingsley Moghalu, yesterday, in Abuja, was named “Nigerian Political Icon of the Year 2019” by Federation of West African Freelance Journalists Association at the Nigerian Political Achievers event.

At the award presentation event, the Federation told Moghalu: “You may not have won at the ballot box, but you won in the minds of millions of Nigerians”.

Moghalu was a presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections. He was very popular among the alternative candidates who challenged the candidates of the two major parties. Several online polls said Moghalu won the main presidential debate for the election, organised by the Nigerian Election Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON).

The Award organisers said they were recognising Moghalu for his political prowess and in appreciation of his profound contribution to a new social and political order in Nigeria, naming him in what they called “the Nigerian Political Achievers Hall of Fame”. They said Moghalu had carved a niche in just one year of his entry into the Nigerian political landscape, and adjudged him as “the most equipped Nigerian President-in-waiting”.

On receiving the award, Moghalu thanked the organisers and Nigerians in general, and said he remained committed to the quest for a unifying and visionary leadership for the country.

Since the 2019 election, Professor Moghalu has been the Convener, To Build A Nation (TBAN), a citizen movement, advocating electoral reforms and providing political education to Nigerians, on a non-partisan basis.

Kingsley Moghalu is a renowned political economist and development thinker. He was appointed by the late President Umaru Yar' Adua as Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 2009. Prior to that, he founded in Geneva, Switzerland, Sogato Strategies LLC, which advised global businesses on investing in Africa, after his 17-year career in the international civil service of the United Nations.

Moghalu served as Professor of Practice in International Business and Public Policy at The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, USA from 2015 to 2017, and is a Distinguished Non-Resident Fellow at the elite institution. He is also the Founder of the Institute for Governance and Economic Transformation (IGET).

