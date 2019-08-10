Killing of three policemen in Taraba an international embarrassment — Reps Minority caucus

•Calls for Judicial Commission of Inquiry

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Minority caucus of the House of Representatives has said that the killing of three intelligence officers by military personnel in Taraba State is an international embarrassment.

While condemning the circumstances surrounding their deaths, the caucus described the deceased officers as heroes, who died in active duty of securing their fatherland and called for a judicial inquiry into the unfortunate incident as well as reasonable compensation for the families of the fallen officers.

The concerns were contained in a statement by the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

The statement read: “We grieve the gruesome murder of three men of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT). This is an international embarrassment and a huge loss given that the three were among the best hands in war against kidnapping, insurgency, terrorism, and related crimes.

“This incident further highlights the lack of synergy, unhealthy inter-agency rivalry and sabotage, which many have complained as part of the major reasons Nigeria is far from winning the war against the escalating insecurity across the nation.

“Indeed a situation where policemen on lawful duty die so horridly in the hands of sister security agency gives cause for grave concern and portrays the nation’s security apparatchiks to the entire world as working at cross-purposes and prone to fifth columnists”.

The opposition lawmakers called on the Federal Government to immediately institute a judicial inquiry into the incident, warning that it must not be swept under the carpet or treated with levity.

“We call on the Federal Government to immediately constitute a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to look diligently into these deaths as well as the circumstances surrounding the supposed ‘escape’ of Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume, the suspected kidnap kingpin.

“The investigation ordered by the National Security Council at the end of its Thursday meeting appear to us too banal and routine given the gravity of this incident and the uninspiring handling of previous inquiries into related matters.

“Lastly, we warn that Caesar’s wife must be above suspicion and those entrusted with securing the lives and property of Nigerians must always be above suspicions of conspiracy as well sabotage crime-solving efforts.

