Killings of Policemen

By Anthony Ogbonna

Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will soon take a decisive action over the killing of policemen by soldiers in Taraba State.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, disclosed this to newsmen in a statement on Monday.

According to him, President Buhari is not indifferent to the killing of the officers.

He said the president is only following due process and procedure, haven ordered that the Chief of Defence Staff to set up an investigation committee with representatives from all the security organizations in the country, including the police force, to look into the incident.

According to him, “Contrary to those mischievous insinuations, President Buhari had ordered the Chief of Defence Staff to set up an investigation committee with representatives from all the security organizations in the country, including the police force.

“The President is not indifferent to the unfortunate incident, and would take decisive action as soon as the report of the panel is submitted to him. He is following due process and procedure.

“Putting the cart before the horse is not President Buhari’s way of doing things. Nigerians should show patience while the President awaits the report of the panel from the Chief of Defence Staff.”

