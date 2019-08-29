Killing of Catholic priest: IGP orders watertight security around clergymen

…Expresses concern over recent attacks on clergymen across country

By Joseph Erunke

THE Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has directed state commissioners of police to deploy watertight security around clergymen in the country.

The directive of the nation’s chief came following the recurring attacks on religious leaders across the country, especially yesterday’s killing of a Catholic priest, Rev. Father David Tanko, in Taraba State.

Rev. Father David Tanko was reportedly murdered in the most inhuman and barbaric manner by unknown persons in the early hours of yesterday, at Kpankufu Village along Wukari Road on his way to Kofai Amadu Village in Taraba State.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, said Adamu specifically directed the Taraba State Commissioner of Police to immediately fish out the killers of the Catholic priest.”

The statement read in full:”The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has given marching orders to the Commissioner of Police, Taraba State Command to fish out the killers of Rev. Father David Tanko who was gruesomely murdered in the most inhuman and barbaric manner by unknown persons in the early hours of today, 29th August 2019, at Kpankufu Village along Wukari Road on his way to Kofai Amadu Village in Taraba State.

“The IGP condoles the Catholic Family in Nigeria over the unfortunate incident.

” He also expresses deep concerns over the recent incidents of attacks on clergymen in some parts of the country and has directed Commissioners of Police in all the States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, to henceforth pay special attention to the clergy and increase security around worship centres nationwide.

“The IGP has further directed the DIG in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) to provide additional forensic and other investigative assets to the Taraba State Command to aid investigations into the incident.

“Meanwhile, the IGP enjoins the people to be calm and give maximum support to the Police in the bid towards unravelling the authors of the crime, their motives and circumstances surrounding the unfortunate killing of the Priest.

“He reassures the nation that the perpetrator(s) of the dastardly act will not go undetected and unpunished.”

