Kidnapping: Court fixes Oct 18 for ruling on admissibility of Evans’ statement

Henry Ojelu & Jane Echewodo

A Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja has fixed October 18, for ruling on the admissibility of confessional statement made by alleged kidnap kingpin Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike alias Evans.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi fixed the date yesterday after hearing submissions from prosecuting and defense team.

Evans and his co-defendants Uche Amadi, Okchukwu Nwachukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, Victor Chukwunonso Aduba and a woman, Ogechi Uchechukwu are facing a-two count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping.

During yesterday’s proceedings, defence counsel, Mr. Olarenwaju Ajanaku told the court a confessional statement was extracted from his client under duress.

But the new Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SA, who is now leading the prosecuting team urged the court to admit the evidence against the defendants.

Onigbanjo argued that since the defendants have admitted that part of the statement was written by them, the entire statement cannot be separated.

He said “With respect to the fourth defendant having admitted that part of the statement was written by him and that the other part were not written by him, I urge this court to admit the statement as exhibit.’

Vanguard