Kid witch: Youths stop police from arresting suspected killer-parents in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

YOUTHS in Ikare-Akoko, Ondo State, yesterday, allegedly prevented detectives from the state police command from arresting the parents of the four-year-old girl, said to have been  beaten to death by them for being a witch.

The parents, Mr and Mrs Felix Babalola, allegedly used horsewhip to beat their daughter, Testimony, until she died.

Testimony was rushed to the hospital last Thursday after undergoing another round of beating but died before she got there.

She was rushed to the Ondo State University Teaching Hospital Akure, by her mother only to be confirmed dead on arrival by doctors.

The mother of the deceased allegedly  fled the hospital premises with the corpse only to be traced to lkare-Akoko but police detectives were allegedly prevented from effecting their arrest.

To prevent a confrontation between the youths and policemen, the parents of the deceased girl, it was learnt, were handed over to the monarch of the town.

Contacted, the state Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, said  the suspects would be arrested and brought to book.

