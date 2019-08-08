By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—The Katsina State Government, yesterday, issued an August 30, 2019 deadline to effect ban on unregistered tricycles and commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, in the state.

The Katsina State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Ali Tanimu, disclosed this when he led members of his entourage on a familiarization visit to the members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, in the state.

Tanimu said the decision followed the worrisome situation of insecurity in the country, a situation where the commercial motorcycle operators had become easy means of perpetrating crimes and making it difficult for security operatives to apprehend or trace the perpetrators or culprits.

The Sector commander said at the end of the expiration of the deadline, it would commence enforcement of the ban.

According to him: “There was a directive to clamp down on the operators of Tricycles and Okada riders, and other unregistered vehicles. The date was extended, as a result of the joint task board meeting, and that’s why we have not started enforcement.”

