Katsina Children Parliament elects new Speaker, others

Children Parliament

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – The Katsina State Children Parliament have elected 16 year old, Ibrahim Maharazu as it new speaker and other principal officers to run the affairs of the parliament for the next three years.

Maharazu emerged Speaker after polling 27 votes to defeat his opponent, Aisha Nakano who scored 6 votes in an election facilitated by the Save Children International, SCI in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC Presiding Officer of the election, Abdulkadir Bala declared Maharazu winner after scoring the highest votes.

Maharazu’s opponent, Aisha was automatically considered for the position of the House leader.

Others elected include Deputy Speaker, Abdulrahaman Bello, Deputy House Leader, Maryam Muktar, Chief Whip, Aliyu Nasir, Clerk of the house, Saddiq Badamasi and Sergent at arm or Mace bearer, Rabiu Babangida.

In his acceptance speech, the Speaker, Ibrahim Maharazu assured the children parliament of full and proper representation at all levels.

Maharazu, the former House leader, promise to tackle child labour, child molestation and end child marriage among others.

The new speaker is an SS2 student of the Family Support Programme, FSP, Daura, Katsina State.