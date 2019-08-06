Kano State Fire Service saves 16 lives, valuables in July

Breaking News
The Kano State Fire Service said it saved 16 lives and goods worth N15 million from 32 fire incidents across the state in July alone.

The Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, made this disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Tuesday in Kano.

Mohammed, however, said that 11 lives were lost during the period while property valued at six million naira was also destroyed.

He said the service responded to 20 rescue calls and five false alarms from residents during the month under review.

Mohammed identified the careless handling of cooking gas, use of inferior electrical materials, use of boiling rings and improper wiring as major causes of fire incidents in the state.

He urged the public to patronise qualified electricians and use quality electrical materials and monitor the use of cooking gas in their homes to avert fire outbreaks. (NAN)

